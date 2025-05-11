Lincoln County School District asks voters to help upgrade buildings, build new auditoriums

The Lincoln County School District is asking voters this month to approve a $73 million facilities bond.

The measure would renew an existing tax rate that’s set to expire. The previous bond passed in 2011 with nearly 60% of the vote.

Lincoln County School District superintendent Majalise Tolan said this new round of funding would be used to make repairs to buildings, upgrade security systems, and expand classrooms and labs.

The bond would also fund new performing arts facilities at the Waldport, Toledo, and Newport High Schools. A full list of proposed upgrades for each school in the district is available online.

“What are things that we need to do to keep students safe, dry, keep our buildings secure," said Tolan, "as well as expand career and technical education opportunities across the district?”

The estimated tax rate is $0.65 per $1,000 of assessed property value. If it passes, the school district would receive $6 million in matching funds from the state.

Tolan said the school district's board previously identified needs for repairs and updates that totaled around $93 million.

