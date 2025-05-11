© 2025 KLCC

Lincoln County School District asks voters to help upgrade buildings, build new auditoriums

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published May 11, 2025 at 8:43 AM PDT
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
If the bond passes, the district says it would build a new auditorium at Newport High School, seen in this May 2, 2025 photo.

The Lincoln County School District is asking voters this month to approve a $73 million facilities bond.

The measure would renew an existing tax rate that’s set to expire. The previous bond passed in 2011 with nearly 60% of the vote.

Lincoln County School District superintendent Majalise Tolan said this new round of funding would be used to make repairs to buildings, upgrade security systems, and expand classrooms and labs.

The bond would also fund new performing arts facilities at the Waldport, Toledo, and Newport High Schools. A full list of proposed upgrades for each school in the district is available online.

“What are things that we need to do to keep students safe, dry, keep our buildings secure," said Tolan, "as well as expand career and technical education opportunities across the district?”

The estimated tax rate is $0.65 per $1,000 of assessed property value. If it passes, the school district would receive $6 million in matching funds from the state.

Tolan said the school district's board previously identified needs for repairs and updates that totaled around $93 million.
Tags
Education Lincoln County School DistrictWaldportToledo
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
