© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lane County students race battery-powered vehicles in Eugene

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 6, 2025 at 2:13 PM PDT
Students race cars at the Lane County fairgrounds, June 5, 2025.
1 of 3  — DSC_7884-2.JPG
Students race cars at the Lane County fairgrounds, June 5, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
8th graders from the Arts & Technology Academy in Eugene, with their entry into the speed competition. From left to right: Camdyn Thalhamer, Elias Baker, Zen Dedman.
2 of 3  — 000112_0052.wav.jpg
8th graders from the Arts & Technology Academy in Eugene, with their entry into the speed competition. From left to right: Camdyn Thalhamer, Elias Baker, Zen Dedman.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Kai Whitehorse, an eighth grader from Monroe Middle School, with a science entry based on the movie "Up."
3 of 3  — DSC_7944.JPG
Kai Whitehorse, an eighth grader from Monroe Middle School, with a science entry based on the movie "Up."
Nathan Wilk / KLCC

Middle schoolers from across Lane County gathered in Eugene Thursday to show off and race battery-powered cars.

Around 250 students attended the EWEB Electric Vehicle Challenge at the Lane County Fairgrounds, competing in categories of art, science, or speed.

A group from Monroe Middle School created a miniature house with a propeller and helium balloons. Another vehicle was designed to crawl across ice.

Camdyn Thalhamer, an 8th Grader from the Arts and Technology Academy in Eugene, participated in the races. He said he enjoyed seeing what other designs other students came up with.

“There's a lot of different types of cars. Some of them are really thin, really thick," said Thalhamer. "You may think one's really fast, and it doesn't go as fast. I saw this little, small car that beat everyone in a race.”

Tana Shepard—a K-12 Climate, Energy, and Conservation specialist with Eugene 4J—said this event provides students a different way to engage with science and technology.

"This is kind of a rare moment," said Shepard. "A lot of kids even say this is the first hands-on experience they've had all year, and they were really glad to get away from the paperwork of science."

At the same time, Shepard said this experience could help get students excited for career and technical training in high school.

The event was supported by grant money the Eugene Water and Electric Board.
Tags
Education 4JLane CountyEugene
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk