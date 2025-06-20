© 2025 KLCC

Lane Community College sees rise in credit enrollment for summer term

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published June 20, 2025 at 9:55 AM PDT
A walkway between buildings. A banner hanging from a pole reads "Welcome to Lane."
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Lane Community College's main campus in Eugene, pictured on May 5, 2023.

Enrollment for the summer term at Lane Community College is up this year. School officials report upticks in admissions across the board—for continuing, returning and new students.

LCC’s communications director Jenna McCulley said faculty teams have made sure summer course offerings are relevant and applicable to students looking to finish.

“We have done some intentional outreach, [including] strategic recruitment [and] encouraging students to help them understand the importance of leveraging this summer term," she said. "Of not necessarily taking that break, but really pushing through and completing.”

McCulley said “Summer to Summer” full-time enrollment is up 11%. Continuing student enrollment is up 16% and new student admissions have increased by 3%.

This summer, LCC students will seek to earn a total of 4,700 credits toward their degrees.

According to its website, LCC employs more than 900 employees who serve over 15,000 students annually. Approximately 60% are regular credit students, 15% are "College Now" credit students, 16% are non-credit Continuing Education students, and 9% are non-credit skills development students.

Lane Community College holds the license for KLCC.
Education Lane Community Collegesummer term enrollmentsummerJen McCulley
