Springfield School Board appoints former city councilor as new member

The Springfield School Board has appointed a new member.

Bob Brew previously served on the Springfield City Council and has worked in finance and administration at local and state government agencies, including the Oregon Student Access Commission. He’s also served on state and local task forces.

The Board deadlocked three times, divided over two other finalists: Matthew Brandt and Zach Bessett.

Board members Jonathan Light and Amber Langworthy said Brandt, in his interview, seemed plugged into the community’s concerns and more focused on listening. Board members Ken Kohl and Nicole DeGraff said Bessett’s experience, in child welfare and on the school board, was more relevant.

On the fourth vote, they agreed on Brew, who had been previously brought up by Light, the board chair, as a top three candidate.

Light said Brew’s resume demonstrated a broad range of experience and commitment to the community.

"I can see some very powerful attributes that would serve the board well," Light said.

In his application, Brew said he was focused on restoring public trust in the district and encouraging positive communication with the community and school workers.

Brew replaces Heather Quaas-Annsa, who resigned amidst a recall effort against her and two other board members after voting for a mid-year budget cut. She also said she faced harassment and threats against her for her work on the board.

