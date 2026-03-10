© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield School Board appoints former city councilor as new member

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published March 10, 2026 at 2:47 PM PDT
Springfield School Board members, left Amber Langworthy, center left Jonathan Light, center right, Ken Kohl, right Nicole De Graff, discuss hiring an acting superintendent to replace outgoing superintendent Todd Hamilton.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
Springfield School Board members, left Amber Langworthy, center left Jonathan Light, center right, Ken Kohl, right Nicole De Graff, during a February meeting.

The Springfield School Board has appointed a new member.

Bob Brew previously served on the Springfield City Council and has worked in finance and administration at local and state government agencies, including the Oregon Student Access Commission. He’s also served on state and local task forces.

The Board deadlocked three times, divided over two other finalists: Matthew Brandt and Zach Bessett.

Board members Jonathan Light and Amber Langworthy said Brandt, in his interview, seemed plugged into the community’s concerns and more focused on listening. Board members Ken Kohl and Nicole DeGraff said Bessett’s experience, in child welfare and on the school board, was more relevant.

On the fourth vote, they agreed on Brew, who had been previously brought up by Light, the board chair, as a top three candidate.

Light said Brew’s resume demonstrated a broad range of experience and commitment to the community.

"I can see some very powerful attributes that would serve the board well," Light said.

In his application, Brew said he was focused on restoring public trust in the district and encouraging positive communication with the community and school workers.

Brew replaces Heather Quaas-Annsa, who resigned amidst a recall effort against her and two other board members after voting for a mid-year budget cut. She also said she faced harassment and threats against her for her work on the board.
Tags
Education SpringfieldK-12Public EducationLocal GovernmentBob Brew
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
Related Content