Eugene 4J School District accepting new name nominations for Chávez Elementary

The Eugene 4J School District is now accepting nominations to rename César Chávez Elementary.

The district started the process to rename the school this summer after a five-year investigation by the New York Times uncovered allegations that the labor activist had sexually abused women and girls over decades.

Chávez, who was known as a champion for farmworkers, has been the school's namesake since it opened in 2004. Schools in Portland and Salem, and a cultural center at Oregon State University in Corvallis are also named after him.

For Eugene 4J School District, the public can submit name ideas online from now until Oct. 23.

Chávez Elementary Principal Kevin Gordon said anyone in the community can submit a nomination. He said the school is hoping to hear from stakeholders, especially current and past students’ and their families.

The school will also plan age-appropriate activities for third, fourth and fifth graders to include them in the process.

"Our goal is to really find a name that is rooted in hopes and dreams for our school and current practices,” Gordon said. “What do we want our kids and families to get out of being a member of our school community?"

Potential names will be narrowed down by a committee and not a popular vote, according to the district.

The criteria the name advisory committee will use to narrow down suggestions include connection to Eugene and the school, historical and cultural significance, student belonging and inclusion, educational value, appropriateness and compliance with school board policies.

The committee will research suggestions and allow current Chávez families and staff to rank their preferred names in November.

The committee will then choose three to forward to the school board in January. The public will then be able to weigh in ahead of a planned February vote.