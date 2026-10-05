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Eugene 4J School District accepting new name nominations for Chávez Elementary

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published October 5, 2026 at 5:35 PM PDT
Cesar E. Chavez Elementary in Eugene on March 19, 2026. The public will be able to submit nominations for a new name for the school until Oct. 23.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Cesar E. Chavez Elementary in Eugene on March 19, 2026. The public will be able to submit nominations for a new name for the school until Oct. 23.

The Eugene 4J School District is now accepting nominations to rename César Chávez Elementary.

The district started the process to rename the school this summer after a five-year investigation by the New York Times uncovered allegations that the labor activist had sexually abused women and girls over decades.

Chávez, who was known as a champion for farmworkers, has been the school's namesake since it opened in 2004. Schools in Portland and Salem, and a cultural center at Oregon State University in Corvallis are also named after him.

For Eugene 4J School District, the public can submit name ideas online from now until Oct. 23.

Chávez Elementary Principal Kevin Gordon said anyone in the community can submit a nomination. He said the school is hoping to hear from stakeholders, especially current and past students’ and their families.

The school will also plan age-appropriate activities for third, fourth and fifth graders to include them in the process.

"Our goal is to really find a name that is rooted in hopes and dreams for our school and current practices,” Gordon said. “What do we want our kids and families to get out of being a member of our school community?"

Potential names will be narrowed down by a committee and not a popular vote, according to the district.

The criteria the name advisory committee will use to narrow down suggestions include connection to Eugene and the school, historical and cultural significance, student belonging and inclusion, educational value, appropriateness and compliance with school board policies.

The committee will research suggestions and allow current Chávez families and staff to rank their preferred names in November.

The committee will then choose three to forward to the school board in January. The public will then be able to weigh in ahead of a planned February vote.
Tags
Education Cesar E. Chavez ElementaryEugene School District 4JK-12Public Education
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
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