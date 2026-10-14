Eugene School District 4J to discuss possible budget reductions next school year

Eugene School District 4J is preparing to begin planning for possible budget reductions in the 2027-28 school year – a move that stems from uncertainty around state funding.

Superintendent Miriam Mickelson told the school board last week that she plans to bring a resolution to its Oct. 21 meeting seeking authorization to begin budget forecasting and reduction planning. The resolution would include preliminary forecasts, but the district has not proposed any specific cuts.

Eugene 4J also started its budget process early last year amidst declining enrollment and increasing costs. It ended up eliminating more than 260 jobs .

Interim Director of Finance Bob Blyth said 4J has enough money to operate, though its cash balance is low ahead of larger, annual property tax revenues expected later this fall.

As of Aug. 31, the district had about $3 million in cash – roughly equivalent to one week of expenses, Blyth said.

“I will tell you that in the 10 years that I’ve been here, this has been the leanest period of time,” Blyth said.

The district is also facing higher than expected fuel costs, which are about 36% above initial projections. Blyth said the outlook for state funding next school year remains highly uncertain, and the district may not have a clearer picture until April or May.

During public comment, Eugene Education Association President Jamie Myers raised concerns about teacher workloads, citing larger classes, increased student caseloads and more students needing additional support.

“In this fourth full week of school, our teachers are exhausted, overworked, and disheartened,” Myers said.

Myers said teachers are routinely working 10 to 12 hour days and that some are considering leaving the district or the profession.

4J’s finance and human resources departments are tracking staffing changes and spending. Blyth said about 90% of district expenditures are tied to personnel, and the district now runs financial reports on a weekly basis.

The Oct. 21 resolution would begin the planning process as 4J waits for more information about state funding.

