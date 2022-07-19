D River health advisory is lifted

The Oregon Health Authority has lifted an advisory for the D River Beach in Lincoln City. The agency issued a warning last week after routine testing showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in the water there.

Follow-up tests by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality show a return to normal levels, and health officials say ocean water contact no longer poses a risk.

However, officials recommend "staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter," according to a news release from the Oregon Health Authority.

