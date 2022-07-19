© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
D River health advisory is lifted

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published July 19, 2022 at 3:51 PM PDT
D River
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Health officials have lifted an advisory for D River beach in Lincoln City.

The Oregon Health Authority has lifted an advisory for the D River Beach in Lincoln City. The agency issued a warning last week after routine testing showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in the water there.

Follow-up tests by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality show a return to normal levels, and health officials say ocean water contact no longer poses a risk.

However, officials recommend "staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter," according to a news release from the Oregon Health Authority.

Environment LIncoln CityOregon Health AuthorityOregon Department of Environmental Qualityoregon coastfecal wasteOregon beaches
