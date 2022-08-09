Firefighters face a tricky day at the Cedar Creek Fire

The Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn in the Willamette National Forest 15 miles east of Oakridge. Operations Chief Kyle Cannon says firefighting conditions were favorable yesterday (Monday), and the footprint of the fire didn’t move much.

“Today, however," Cannon said in a daily update, "we’re expecting thunder cell passages as well as lightning. So what that could mean is, besides just the out-draft winds associated with a thunderstorm could move the fire around, pretty gusty, erratic winds. We also have the potential for new starts out there, so that could be a complication that we’re preparing for.”

Cannon said hot shots are scouting areas east of the fire near Waldo Lake for ways to block the fire from spreading. Crews are also removing brush and preparing lines to the north and west of the fire.

The Cedar Creek Fire began August 1st and has burned over 35,000 acres.

