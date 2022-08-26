New protections proposed for scenic Oregon creeks

Expanded monitoring in Oregon’s Siuslaw National Forest would protect the health of two scenic tributaries.

The final draft of a new conservation plan was released Wednesday. It targets the Franklin and Wasson Creeks, homes to significant beaver and fish populations. In 2019, Congress designated the sites as Wild and Scenic Rivers.

Trevor Robinson is with the US Forest Service.

“It's a really great back-country setting. Very wild, very rugged. It feels like you're in a whole ‘nother world.”

Robinson said the creeks are doing well, but he’s concerned about invasive plant species and the impact of human recreation. The plan would monitor water quality, water flow and species health, directing officials to intervene if conditions degrade.

The Forest Service and the Coos Bay office of the Bureau of Land Management will make a final decision on the plan in October, following a period for objections.