Environment

Eugene installs mini murals to educate residents about clean waterways

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:50 PM PDT
Christian Ives
City of Eugene
Artist Christian Ives next to his painting on 7th Avenue in front of the Hult Center

Four artists are at work through Monday on the streets of Eugene. They’re painting mini murals near storm drains to raise awareness and keep waterways clean.

Brian Richardson is with the City of Eugene. He said stormwater flows untreated into rivers and streams, and the everyday things people do affect wildlife and water quality. He told KLCC, “Whether it be, if you’re washing your car, and you have soap suds that go down in the storm drain, that ends up in the river. And those chemicals then impact aquatic life, people swim in those waters, and people downriver pull drinking water form the Willamette River.”

Richardson said this is the third round of the city’s Upstream Art project. Over two dozen artists submitted entries for this year’s theme, “clean rivers start here.” Paintings are being installed next to drains in the Bethel area, including the entrance to Echo Hollow Pool and on Jacobs Drive. Past paintings can be seen around downtown, including near the Hult Center.

Environment City of EugeneBrian RichardsonUpstream art project
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
