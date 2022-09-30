Eugene installs mini murals to educate residents about clean waterways

Four artists are at work through Monday on the streets of Eugene. They’re painting mini murals near storm drains to raise awareness and keep waterways clean.

Brian Richardson is with the City of Eugene. He said stormwater flows untreated into rivers and streams, and the everyday things people do affect wildlife and water quality. He told KLCC, “Whether it be, if you’re washing your car, and you have soap suds that go down in the storm drain, that ends up in the river. And those chemicals then impact aquatic life, people swim in those waters, and people downriver pull drinking water form the Willamette River.”

Richardson said this is the third round of the city’s Upstream Art project. Over two dozen artists submitted entries for this year’s theme, “clean rivers start here.” Paintings are being installed next to drains in the Bethel area, including the entrance to Echo Hollow Pool and on Jacobs Drive. Past paintings can be seen around downtown, including near the Hult Center.