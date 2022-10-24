Burn Season begins in Lane County and others

This weekend’s change in weather has flipped the switch on outdoor burning bans. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen told KLCC outdoor burn season for Lane County normally runs for the entire month of October, but the start had been delayed because of continued fire danger.

“With the arrival of rain over the weekend and a forecast that continues to look cool and wet," he said, "that fire danger threat no longer exists, and as a result outdoor burning can resume in Lane County.”

Knudsen said people inside urban growth boundaries can burn woody yard trimmings from October 25th through October 31st. People in unincorporated areas may be able to burn after that date, but Knudsen said everyone should look at current regulations before lighting a fire.

Burn bans have also been lifted in Douglas and Lincoln Counties. Officials say to check with your local fire agency for details, including local regulations and start and stop dates.

As a reminder, LRAPA encourages disposing of wood debris without burning. Lane Forest Products, Rexius, or Lane County’s transfer stations and dumpsites are resources available to those who wish to dispose of woody yard material without burning. Composting and chipping are also recommended. LRAPA has published a factsheet providing information on non-burning disposal alternatives for natural vegetation in Lane County.

