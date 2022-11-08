© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

University of Oregon professor to present at climate change conference in Egypt

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published November 8, 2022 at 3:50 PM PST
sergei-a-jkpb3EoMjSo-unsplash.jpg
Sergei Akulich
/
Unsplash
Salcantay Glacial Mountain in Peru

The 2022 United Nations climate conference, also known as the Conference of the Parties, includes a speaker from the University of Oregon.

UO Professor Mark Carey researches the human dimensions of climate change and ice. He’ll present his findings on Peruvian glacial change, and about adaptation strategies for climate change and ice loss in Peru. These strategies, he says, must involve community input.

“Sometimes if we do adaptation in the wrong way and it comes in from the outside, it comes in as top-down, it comes in without awareness of the social context on the ground, it can create new problems or not solve what people want.”

The Conference of the Parties began November 6th and runs through the 18th in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Environment climate changePeruUniversity of Oregon
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
