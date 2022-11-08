University of Oregon professor to present at climate change conference in Egypt

The 2022 United Nations climate conference, also known as the Conference of the Parties, includes a speaker from the University of Oregon.

UO Professor Mark Carey researches the human dimensions of climate change and ice. He’ll present his findings on Peruvian glacial change, and about adaptation strategies for climate change and ice loss in Peru. These strategies, he says, must involve community input.

“Sometimes if we do adaptation in the wrong way and it comes in from the outside, it comes in as top-down, it comes in without awareness of the social context on the ground, it can create new problems or not solve what people want.”

The Conference of the Parties began November 6th and runs through the 18th in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

