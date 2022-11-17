© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published November 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM PST
13434936763_c66dc00f8f_b.jpg
File photo
/
Oregon Department of Agriculture
Phytophthora ramorum can be difficult to visually distinguish from other diseases, according to specialist Chris Benemann.

An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon.

The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.

Chris Benemann is the director of the ODA’s Plant Program. She said the public can prevent spread of the pathogen by buying from reputable nurseries and avoiding online purchases.

“Buy healthy plants. Don't buy plants that are discounted at a sale that don't look healthy because it's a good bargain.”

Benemann said cases are rare in Oregon, and this outbreak likely originated from a years-old planting. Concerned plant-owners can contact The Oregon Invasive Species Council, online or over the phone, for identification.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
