Heavy snow expected in Cascades Sunday into Monday

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published November 26, 2022 at 7:37 AM PST
Snowy roads on Siskiyou Pass at the Oregon- California border, Dec. 23, 2021.

Forecasters say a strong weather storm system is on its way to the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the potential for heavy snow and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for the Oregon and Washington Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70% chance of receiving heavy snowfall and significant accumulations.

Snow levels will lower to the lowest elevations of those areas Sunday night and Monday.

Those taking to the roads Sunday and Monday should be prepared for winter driving conditions. Drivers can visit Tripcheck.com or call 511 for the latest road conditions.

The NWS says conditions will become much colder by mid-week and there is potential for lowland snow as another storm system approaches Wednesday into Thursday.

