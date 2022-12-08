© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

Oregon program seeks wildfire-resistant landscapes

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published December 8, 2022 at 3:01 PM PST
thumbnail_Jacob lighting a pile.jpeg
Oregon Department of Forestry
A controlled burn from the Glynn Property Project, which is funded through Oregon's Landscape Resiliency Grant Program.

A state-funded program to increase wildfire resilience across Oregon has treated over 150,000 acres of land.

The Landscape Resiliency Program distributes grants for controlled burns, brush thinning and habitat restoration. So far, it’s funded projects near Sisters, Roseburg and Ashland.

Jenna Trentadue is the State Initiatives Grants Coordinator at the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“It's not just about doing mitigation, but also resiliency on the landscape, so that if a fire were to come through, it would have the ability to recover quickly.”

Trentadue said the program differs from federal efforts by targeting interconnected landscapes, rather than piecemeal acreage. She said it’s on track to reach its 200,000 acre goal by next June.

Oregon lawmakers approved $20 million for the program in 2021, with over $9 million still unspent.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
