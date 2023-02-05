© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

OSU study: Drier air likely to cause more harm than lower rainfall in Douglas fir stands

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published February 5, 2023 at 6:37 AM PST
Credit: Lina DiGregorio
Lina DiGregorio
/
Oregon State University
OSU researchers on a forested slope

Researchers at Oregon State University have found that Douglas fir trees can tap into sources of water deep in the soil during long seasons without rain, but the trees become stressed when the air is hot and dry.

Kevin Bladon is in the Forest Engineering department at OSU and collaborated on the study. He told KLCC their modeling has implications for future tree health. “If you look at a lot of the climate change models," he said, "what we see is there’s greater certainty that we’re likely to see warmer air and drier air conditions. There’s less certainty with the precipitation input, and a lot more variability in that.”

Bladon said they were surprised to learn the firs aren’t as reliant on spring and summer rainfall. He said one thing forest managers might think about is orienting blocks of trees to minimize the likelihood that dry winds could blow into them and cause harm.

He said more research is needed on the effects of weather anomalies, such as the record-breaking temperatures during the 2021 heat dome.

Tags
Environment Oregon State Universitydouglas firKevin Bladon
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards