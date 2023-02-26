© 2023 KLCC

Environment

Oregon State Parks see near-record breaking turnout in 2022

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published February 26, 2023 at 7:28 AM PST
48433284411_9135e18208_o.jpg
Oregon State Parks
A ranger and visitors at Silver Falls State Park.

As the Oregon State Parks system celebrated its 100th birthday last year, a near-record number of visitors turned out at parks across the state.

The 2022 numbers came close to the all-time record set by campers and day visitors in 2021, when Oregon parks saw 53.6 million day-use visits.

Stefanie Knowlton is a spokesperson for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. She said the upward trend in visitors over the past few years is for good reason.

“We have more than 250 parks, so there is something to enjoy for everyone, whether you want to go to the beach, or mountains, or riversides," she said. "There’s so many different options, and we are really lucky in Oregon to have these spaces to enjoy.”

Knowlton predicted that 2023 will be another year of high numbers. She also reminded everyone who visits to treat your local park ranger respectfully.

Tags
Environment Oregon Department of Parks and RecreationOregon State Parksoutdoor recreation
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
