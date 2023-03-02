Drought experts: Snowfall helping; wildfire outlook is neutral

According to Pacific Northwest drought experts, recent low temperatures and snowfall have eased dry conditions, but long-term drought persists.

Zach Hoylman is with the University of Montana’s climate science office. He said over the past 90 days, the northern two-thirds of Oregon have been much drier than normal.

“These conditions and recent deficits have been contributing to reduced soil moistures, reduced stream flow, especially across the Washington, Oregon Cascades," he said, adding, "However, one glimmer of hope is that snowpack is showing encouraging accumulation so far, but we have a long way to go before melt, so it’s too soon to say how that’s all going to play out.”

Hoylman pointed out Oregon Governor Tina Kotek declared drought emergencies last week for Crook and Jefferson counties, which are rated with “exceptional” drought levels.

Even so, experts forecast drought conditions will generally improve this spring, and the wildfire outlook is now neutral.

