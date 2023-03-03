© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

City of Newport seeks recommendations to avert water crisis

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 3, 2023 at 3:41 AM PST
Big creek reservior RICK.jpg
Newport News Times
210-acre Big Creek Reservoir in Newport. In summer months, the water runs out faster than it fills back up.

The City of Newport is facing a looming water crisis. Reservoirs are running out faster than they’re filling back up. The city has convened a work group to brainstorm ways to confront the water shortage. KLCC spoke with a local reporter covering the story.

Rick Beasley has lived in Newport since 1994 and reports for the News-Times. “Well, it’s kind of an ironic water crisis, because we’re surrounded by water over here,” he said.

Still, Newport is experiencing unsettling shortfalls in its water delivery system. Beasley was at a recent committee meeting when residential rain barrels were proposed.

BEASLEY-MUG hardhat PRESS.jpg
Newport News Times
Newport News Times reporter Rock Beasley has lived in Newport for nearly 30 years. He is currently covering the city's water crisis.

“Based on rainfall averages in places like Salem and Eugene in the Willamette Valley, you can get about 36,000 gallons of water off your roof in a year if you’ve got a 2,000 square foot home.”

Beasley said another idea is using treated water from the sewage plant for things like landscape irrigation. And, even for drinking water.

“That was summarily put down by the city manager. He thought that it equated too much to drinking your own urine,” he noted.

Beasley said the Water Supply Management and Conservation Work Group will meet twice more before issuing its report to the Newport City Council.

NT-WATER CRISIS.PLANT.jpg
Rick Beasley
/
Newport News Times
Above the municipal water treatment plant is the earthen dam of Big Creek Reservoir. Newport is experiencing disconcerting shortfalls in its water delivery system, according to the plant supervisor.

Beasely said another concern that has come out of the committee meetings is water use disparity. According to one report, single-family residences in Newport used 135 million gallons of water in 2022. Non-residential water use was 679 million gallons.

“It turns out that it takes about 14 gallons of water to finish a pound of shrimp. And 5 and a half gallons to brew a gallon of beer,” Beasley said. “This has always been an industrial port city and right now, industry is using about five times the level of water that residential users are using.”

Beasley expects strong recommendations from the committee but he’s not sure what they’ll be. He said the city is building a $70 million replacement dam (the current ones are earthen) to create a new reservoir. But that could be ten years from completion so no immediate fix there.

At least three cities, Newport, Siletz and Toledo, are capping the Siletz River for their water supplies, Beasley said. The dramatic drawdown on the salmon-bearing river is creating worries. And algae blooms.

“Right now, Newport is unable to bring in more water [from the Siletz River] than it uses across this fragile 7.6 mile pipeline.”

Beasely said between ancient infrastructure and questionable rainfall years, the solution to Newport’s impending water crisis will have significant costs.

“As citizens and residents, we’re all going to have to step to the mark,” he said. “But certainly, industry is going to have to carry its share as it seems to be the big user right now.”

You can find Rick Beasley’s recent story on Newport’s water woes in the Newport News Times.

Environment
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert