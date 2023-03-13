© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Proposed $9 million would reduce Oregon's juniper population

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT
Phase4.jpg
Janet Fryer
/
USFS
Western juniper woodland in Wheeler County.

Oregon lawmakers are considering a proposal to spend $9 million to remove juniper trees in parts of the state that are challenged by drought.

Junipers are evergreens, meaning they use water year-round. According to the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District, areas with more than a 50% cover of juniper will see the trees consuming roughly half of the water available from precipitation.

Supporters of the bill say thinning out junipers will help areas with lower-than-normal rainfall.

Opponents of the bill expressed a concern for a lack of oversight, citing the necessity of ecological standards, resource agency supervision and protection for old growth juniper.

Dustin Johnson is an associate professor with the Oregon State University Department of Rangelands. He says it’s important to remove trees while the surrounding soil is frozen, to avoid negatively impacting the ecosystem.

“It’s all about the timing of when you do those treatments," Johnson said. "And just trying to hit those windows when the soil and the desirable vegetation is least susceptible to being damaged.”

The Western Juniper is native to the Western United States, and provides important thermal cover for many species of wildlife. But since the 1800s, their acreage has expanded roughly 10-fold in Oregon, aggravating drought impacts and wildfire risks in Central and Eastern Oregon.

Tags
Environment juniperOSUOregon droughtwildfire
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
Related Content