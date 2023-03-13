© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Willamette Valley winemakers are buzzed to help wild bees

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT
bee friendly wine
Oregon State University

A new partnership between regional vineyards and Oregon State University is aimed at strengthening habitat for native bees.

Andony Melathopoulos is an Associate Professor in pollinator health at OSU. He told KLCC so far 10 wineries, including Eugene's King Estate, have swarmed at the chance to participate. “They have a long tradition with Salmon Safe of doing conservation work on their vineyards,"he said, "and I also think that it’s connected, at least in the Willamette Valley, with a broader initiative to preserve oak savannah. So a lot of vineyards are in that oak savannah type area and many of them are trying to hold on to those remnants of land. And this is going to fit in really nicely.”

Melathopoulos said they coach the vineyards to enhance their bee habitats and help visitors learn how to create better habitats at home.

This work is possible because of a huge and growing data set, gathered since 2018, of Oregon’s wild bees. Melathopoulos tells the vineyards they’re poised to lead the nation. No other place can pinpoint the best plants to add to a specific location in order to attract bees.

Using the same database, OSU is working with ODOT on an roadside management project. They’ve trained 500 frontline workers to manage the weeds at the side of the state’s highways, while at the same time allowing some key, bee-friendly plants to grow. The program will soon be an online course, available to all state road workers.

Tags
Environment Oregon State UniversityAndony MelathopoulospollinationbeesKing Estate Winery
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
See stories by Karen Richards