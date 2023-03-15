Low fall-run Chinook levels could halt most of Oregon’s salmon fishing season

The salmon fishing season for all of California and most of Oregon could be closed this year, according to proposals from the Pacific Fisheries Management Council.

Fall-run Chinook salmon are expected to have severely low numbers in the Klamath and Sacramento rivers, mostly because of drought.

The fisheries regulator proposed significantly reducing or closing commercial salmon fishing along nearly the entire Oregon Coast, except off the state’s northernmost coastal county, Clatsop. Some recreational fishing might be allowed.

The regulator also proposed closing recreational and commercial ocean salmon fishing in California.

The Pacific Fisheries Management Council will hold public hearings on the options it’s considering next week. It expects to make a final decision in the first week of April. More information can be found on the council’s website.

This is a developing story, and could be updated.

