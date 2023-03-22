Douglas Electric Co-Op gets over $9 million for wildfire mitigation

Douglas Electric Cooperative has been awarded over $9 million in federal funding to boost mitigation efforts in high-risk wildfire areas.

The money will enable the utility to address hazard trees and reduce fuel buildup in its right-of-way. The work is meant to minimize the likelihood that the DEC power distribution system becomes the origin or contributing source of a fire.

The wildfire fuel reduction project will be conducted along 1,275 miles of DEC power lines.

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the award Wednesday as part of a $23.5 million investment in wildfire resiliency projects across the state.

The funding is part of the Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program, funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The 10 Oregon projects selected for the first round of funding are:

