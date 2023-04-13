© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

New river mile signage helps boaters keep their bearings on the Willamette Water Trail

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published April 13, 2023 at 3:12 PM PDT
River mile signs show location and mile number.
Oregon Marine Board
Two river mile signs before they were installed on the Willamette River Trail by boating facility managers.

The nationally recognized Willamette River Water Trail just got some new upgrades: informational mile markers.

Floating along 187 miles of the mighty Willamette River, boaters will see them roughly every ten miles. The brown and white signs face the river so people can easily identify put-in and take-out access points, who owns the property—perhaps a state park or a city—and the actual river mile.

Ryan Sparks, a spokesperson for Oregon Parks and Recreation, said the improved signage serves both navigational and safety purposes for boaters.

“As they are going down stream, or upstream, should they get into trouble and need to call for assistance, they may be able to identify a reference point that they might have seen along the river to help first responders reach them more quickly,” said Sparks.

The new Willamette River Water Trail signage begins at mile marker 180 at Eugene’s Delta Ponds and continues downstream to river mile marker 20 at Lake Oswego’s Foothills Park.

“During the COVID restrictions, more people were heading to the water with very little knowledge and skills around the inherent risks of the river. In 2020 and 2021, there was a surge of rescues, close calls, and several fatalities.” said Ashley Massey, a spokesperson for the Oregon State Marine Board.

“With river mile markers as aids, the use of maps and itineraries, and careful planning around obstructions, it’s our hope boaters will know where they are on the river and can help first responders know their location when minutes count,” Massey said.

Improving signage along the Willamette River Water Trail is a multi-agency partnership between Willamette Valley Visitor’s Association, Oregon State Parks, Willamette Riverkeeper, and the Oregon State Marine Board.

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
