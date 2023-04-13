New river mile signage helps boaters keep their bearings on the Willamette Water Trail

The nationally recognized Willamette River Water Trail just got some new upgrades: informational mile markers.

Floating along 187 miles of the mighty Willamette River, boaters will see them roughly every ten miles. The brown and white signs face the river so people can easily identify put-in and take-out access points, who owns the property—perhaps a state park or a city—and the actual river mile.

Ryan Sparks, a spokesperson for Oregon Parks and Recreation, said the improved signage serves both navigational and safety purposes for boaters.

“As they are going down stream, or upstream, should they get into trouble and need to call for assistance, they may be able to identify a reference point that they might have seen along the river to help first responders reach them more quickly,” said Sparks.

The new Willamette River Water Trail signage begins at mile marker 180 at Eugene’s Delta Ponds and continues downstream to river mile marker 20 at Lake Oswego’s Foothills Park.

“During the COVID restrictions, more people were heading to the water with very little knowledge and skills around the inherent risks of the river. In 2020 and 2021, there was a surge of rescues, close calls, and several fatalities.” said Ashley Massey, a spokesperson for the Oregon State Marine Board.

“With river mile markers as aids, the use of maps and itineraries, and careful planning around obstructions, it’s our hope boaters will know where they are on the river and can help first responders know their location when minutes count,” Massey said.

Improving signage along the Willamette River Water Trail is a multi-agency partnership between Willamette Valley Visitor’s Association, Oregon State Parks, Willamette Riverkeeper, and the Oregon State Marine Board.

