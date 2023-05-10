© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Environment

As weather warms, health officials warn of potential for toxic blooms in Oregon's freshwater bodies

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM PDT
Water's edge is matted with a cyanobacteria bloom.
Oregon Health Authority
Cyanobacteria blooms may look like mats floating in the water or stuck on the bottom or the shore.
Microscopic image of a cyanotoxin.
Oregon Health Authority
Some cyanobacterial blooms in lakes, rivers and reservoirs may produce cyanotoxins that can sicken people and animals.

With increased temperatures forecasted into next week, the Oregon Health Authority has a message for people heading out to recreate in lakes, rivers and reservoirs: beware of toxins in the water.

Cyanobacteria are found in freshwater bodies all over the world. The bacteria can multiply into blooms under the right conditions of sunlight, nutrients and water temperature. Some blooms may produce cyanotoxins that can sicken people and animals.

Exposure happens when water is swallowed or droplets are inhaled. Symptoms include diarrhea, cramps, vomiting, and fainting. Kids and pets are most sensitive because of their size. Dogs can die within minutes to hours of drinking the water.

“Blooms may look foamy or scummy, like pea-soup or blue-green paint," says the voiceover on a video posted to the OHA YouTube channel. "Or they may look like mats floating in the water or stuck on the bottom or the shore. You can’t tell if a bloom is toxic by looking at it.”

And so, the guidance is: when in doubt, stay out.

Environment Oregon Health Authorityalgae bloomcyanobacteria
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert