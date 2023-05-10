As weather warms, health officials warn of potential for toxic blooms in Oregon's freshwater bodies

Oregon Health Authority Some cyanobacterial blooms in lakes, rivers and reservoirs may produce cyanotoxins that can sicken people and animals.

With increased temperatures forecasted into next week, the Oregon Health Authority has a message for people heading out to recreate in lakes, rivers and reservoirs: beware of toxins in the water.

Cyanobacteria are found in freshwater bodies all over the world. The bacteria can multiply into blooms under the right conditions of sunlight, nutrients and water temperature. Some blooms may produce cyanotoxins that can sicken people and animals.

Exposure happens when water is swallowed or droplets are inhaled. Symptoms include diarrhea, cramps, vomiting, and fainting. Kids and pets are most sensitive because of their size. Dogs can die within minutes to hours of drinking the water.

“Blooms may look foamy or scummy, like pea-soup or blue-green paint," says the voiceover on a video posted to the OHA YouTube channel. "Or they may look like mats floating in the water or stuck on the bottom or the shore. You can’t tell if a bloom is toxic by looking at it.”

And so, the guidance is: when in doubt, stay out.

