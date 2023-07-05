Experts say Oregon temps and wildfire chances are likely to be above normal this summer

If you can’t stand the heat, you’ll want to plan how to stay cool this summer: Climate experts say Oregonians should prepare for warmer weather and the potential for wildfires this season.

Forecasters say temperatures across Oregon are predicted to be above normal for July through September, and precipitation is expected to be in normal ranges for most of the state.

“While there’s a subtle change between July and August," said Ed Townsend of the National Weather Service, "the theme is the same July onwards: Above normal significant fire potential is present across Washington and much of Oregon and Idaho.”

Townsend spoke during the Interagency Fire Center's wildfire forecast last week.

He said the maps show northern, central, and southeastern Oregon are at the greatest risk of wildland fire.

So far this year, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared drought emergencies in nine, mostly Central Oregon counties: Crook, Jefferson, Deschutes, Grant, Wasco, Harney, Sherman, Lake and Jackson.

