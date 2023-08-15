EWEB asks customers to conserve energy through Wednesday night

The Eugene Water and Electric Board is asking customers to use less energy. During excessive heat, spikes in usage strain the system, especially in the afternoon and evening.

In addition, several regional generators, including EWEB’s Carmen-Smith hydroelectric facility on the McKenzie River, have been shut down due to wildfire conditions, causing the cost of electricity during peak hours to skyrocket.

EWEB isn’t forecasting emergency power shutoffs or rolling blackouts, but asks customers to reduce power use voluntarily, especially during peak hours from 4 - 9 p.m. through Wednesday.

The utility suggests setting air conditioners at 74 degrees or higher and not charging electric vehicles. It’s also helpful to delay running a dryer or dishwasher, to use small countertop appliances rather than a stove or oven, and to turn off any lights or electronics that aren't being used.

According to EWEB, customers can help reduce impacts to the grid. Lowering energy use during periods of high temperatures allows equipment to cool overnight and improves reliability.

