Ever dreamed of fighting wildfires? The U.S. Forest Service is hiring in the Pacific Northwest
The U.S. Forest Service is hiring Wildland Firefighters in Oregon and Washington. The agency hopes to fill about 150 permanent positions in September.
Brian Ebert is a fire management specialist who helps coordinate “fire hires” in the Pacific Northwest. He described the men and women now being recruiting for positions on hand crews, engine crews, hotshots and more.
“Individuals that are adventurous, really enjoy the outdoors and have a passion for natural resources," he said. "This is a great fit to join our wildland firefighting ranks.”
The job announcement is open now and folks can apply online. Ebert said applicants are encouraged to attend one of the in-person recruitment events on September 20, 2023. There will be one in Springfield and another in Bend.
Ebert said U.S. Forest Service firefighters are currently on the Bedrock and Lookout fires among several others in the region.
There is a detailed list and a map of open positions and duty locations on the Pacific Northwest Regional Fire Hire webpage.
New this year, the Forest Service will hold in-person recruitment events to fill approximately 150 entry level, GS-3/4 wildland firefighter permanent seasonal positions. The events are on September 20, 2023, from 9 AM to 4 PM at any of the following locations:
- Springfield, OR – Holiday Inn Express, 919 Kruse Way, Springfield, OR 97477
- Bend, OR – Deschutes National Forest Supervisors Office, 63095 Deschutes Market Road, Bend, OR 97701
- Wenatchee, WA – Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Supervisors Office, 215 Melody Lane, Wenatchee, WA 98801
- Olympia, WA – Olympic National Forest Supervisors Office, 1835 Blake Lake Boulevard SW, Olympia, WA 98512