Managing wildfire risk from Southern Oregon’s dying fir trees

In Southwest Oregon, Douglas firs are dying. And warmer temperatures along with more severe droughts are making the problem worse. What does this mean for the future of forests in places like Ashland? How should fire prone communities handle stands of dead trees which can act as fuel for wildfires? Max Bennett is a retired extension forester with Oregon State University. He led research on Douglas fir mortality. Chris Chambers is the forest officer for the city of Ashland.

About 20% of Douglas firs in Ashland's forests are dead or dying, according to Chambers. Tree die-offs can fuel wildfires that threaten the city's watersheds, homes and businesses.

Chambers said the city has been using prescribed burns for more than a decade to reduce that fire risk.

He thinks the city needs to set aside 500 to 600 more acres annually for prescribed burns because of the impact of climate change.

