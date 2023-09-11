© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Oregon funds millions to clear abandoned vessels from public waterways

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT
Abandoned ship on water's edge of the Columbia River.
Jacob Taylor
/
Oregon Department of State Lands
Originally built in 1939, the Tiffany was a buoy tender for the U.S. Coast Guard for nearly 30 years, then served as a fishing vessel for about another 50. The Tiffany is presently tethered to the bank of the Columbia River about five miles downstream of the city of Rainier.

Boats and ships abandoned in Oregon waterways are a serious, costly problem. The hazardous vessels contaminate water, degrade habitat and impact navigation. Now the state agency responsible for removing these derelict vessels has more funding to do it.

In June, Oregon lawmakers approved $18.8 million for the Department of State Lands to oversee removal of abandoned vessels.
DSL Director Vicki Walker said lawmakers were compelled by the scale of pollution these deserted vessels produce.

“There’s PCBs. There’s asbestos,” she said. “I mean, these are older vessels generally. And you know, all made with that horrifying stuff they used to make vessels with, in the old days.”

A sunken boat in water near downtown Astoria riverwal.
Bruce Jones
/
Oregon Department of State Lands
The Tourist No. 2 was an emergency removal last summer. A former river ferry built in the 1920s, the vessel began sinking while moored near the downtown Astoria riverwalk. Cost was about $1 million.

Walker said the first cleanup to use the new funding is underway on the Columbia River with removal of the Tiffany, an 86-foot former fishing vessel. It’s expected to cost about $1.4 million.

The legislature’s $18.8 million investment was made with funds from the Monsanto settlement. In the past, waterways cleanup was paid for out of Oregon’s Common School Fund. Walker said, “tackling Oregon’s abandoned and derelict vessel problem no longer means taking dollars out of the classroom.”

The State Land Board directed DSL to convene the Abandoned and Derelict Vessel (ADV) Workgroup as part of focused, ongoing efforts to address hazardous vessels impacts on public waterways and school funding.

Tags
Environment 2023 Oregon LegislatureVicki WalkerOregon Department of State Lands
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert