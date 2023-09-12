Lincoln County herbicide spray will not proceed as planned

A forestry company in Lincoln County is abandoning its plans to spray herbicide by helicopter near a source of drinking water. The move follows pushback from local officials.

ANE Forests of Oregon had planned to aerially spray its timberland near Beaver Creek. But some residents nearby said they’d be exposed to the herbicide glyphosate.

In a letter to Lincoln County Commissioners last week, ANE Forests of Oregon President Sorn Nymark responded to those concerns. He confirmed the company will instead spray from the ground.

According to Nymark, the change could cost up to an additional $20,000. But he said he was worried people would protest an aerial operation.

Previously, local officials had argued that ground-based sprays would be safer for neighbors. According to Adam Denlinger with the Seal Rock Water District, aerial herbicide is more likely to drift into nearby waterways.

In a press release, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners called this new operation the best possible outcome.

“Commissioners are grateful for Mr. Nymark’s flexibility and responsiveness to his neighbors’ sentiments," a representative wrote.

ANE Forests of Oregon filed an application for the grounded spray operation late last month. A public comment period for the plan ends September 13.

According to the National Pesticide Information Center, studies disagree on whether glyphosate is likely to cause cancer.

