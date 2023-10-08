When should unruly visitors get the boot? Oregon Parks and Rec updates exclusion rules

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is considering updates to the rules for excluding people from state parks.

According to the agency, anyone who commits violations that endanger the safety of visitors, staff or natural resources at Oregon State Parks can be barred.

An Exclusion Rule Advisory Committee, made up of members of the mental health community, attorneys, and park hosts developed recommendations to update the current exclusion rules.

Currently, a park manager or department enforcement officer may order any person who violates any state park rule to leave a park property. The same officials may also exclude a person who violates any state park rule from the park property or multiple park properties.

The enforcement officer must issue a written exclusion notice and may request the assistance of a peace officer and mental health practitioner or other agency in delivery of an exclusion, according to the proposed updates to Chapter 736, Division 10 & Division 21 of General Park Area Rules and Regulations.

Duration of a visitor exclusion is based on the severity of a state park rule violation. One recent update is that the park manager or enforcement officer will consider whether the violation was a repeat offense or a bias crime, among other things.

The proposed updates also provide clear information on how excluded individuals may request an appeal and how appeals will be processed.

Oregon Parks and Rec is accepting public comments on the exclusion rule updates through November 3. OPRD is accepting public comments until 5 p.m. Nov. 3, 2023, and they can be made online, in writing, via email or at a public hearing.

Mail: OPRD Department, Attn: Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301

Email: OPRD.Publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov

A Virtual Public Hearing: is at 2 p.m. Oct. 30. One must register in advance to receive conference link. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eWNdOpNMSlqyK1hWS2RExg

Individuals who require special accommodations for the meeting should contact Helena Kesch at least three days in advance of the meeting at Helena.KESCH@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-881-4637.

