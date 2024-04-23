Life jackets are life-savers on Oregon’s waterways

Officials are warning that downed trees from winter storms could make for increased boating hazards this year. That’s in addition to the typical debris from wildfires, including boulders, that roll into Oregon’s waterways each spring.

Ashley Massey is with the Oregon State Marine Board. She said Oregon is known as a cold water state, where water temperature stays below 60 degrees for most of the year.

“Everyone’s body will respond the same way if they suddenly get immersed in cold water," she told KLCC. "And it usually is a gasp reflex. As soon as they hit the water their body will be shocked and they’ll go 'gasp' and take in a deep breath. And if their head isn’t above the water, there’s a very good chance that they can take in water into their lungs, and that’s actually how we lose people here in Oregon.”

Massey said the Marine Board recommends wearing a life jacket at all times, and especially in the spring, when the water is cold, and high water, strong currents, and obstructions are more likely.

As spring moves toward summer, Massey said, river levels will fall, and logs and debris will move toward the banks, or get stuck on other logs and create log jams.

According to the Marine Board’s website, there were 13 recreational boating deaths in Oregon in 2023. While that number was down from 16 in 2022, and a record of 26 in 2020, only two of the victims were wearing life jackets, and one of those was an inflatable jacket that malfunctioned.

She said the agency’s website has up to date information on water levels and interactive maps of current conditions. Boaters can also report new obstructions on the site.

