During hot weather in western Oregon this week, don't forget the urban trees

Temperatures in western Oregon are expected to climb this week, and the heat might stress some urban trees.

City of Eugene Stormwater Specialist Kathy Eva told KLCC that even after recent rain and cooler temperatures, neighborhood trees need help.

“I think that people presume that if they just run a sprinkler, that that’s sufficient, but it’s really not," she said. "Trees do need a little extra help when the weather gets hotter.”

Eva said it’s important to water at the edge of a tree’s canopy, or drip line, because that’s where the root system is. In fact, she said watering at the base of a tree can damage it.

She said the city doesn’t maintain trees in the public right of way, between the sidewalk and the street. She said many of those trees were planted by volunteers with Friends of Trees, but it’s up to property owners to water them.

Some other advice includes:

Water in the evening or very early morning.

Use mulch in a flat ring around trees to retain moisture.

Avoid pruning or fertilizing in dry seasons, because those activities can strain trees.

More information, including instructions for making a drip bucket, are on the City of Eugene’s website, here.

