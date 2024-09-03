© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

During hot weather in western Oregon this week, don't forget the urban trees

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published September 3, 2024 at 4:03 PM PDT
A row of trees along a street.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
According to the City of Eugene, trees of different ages and types have different watering needs.

Temperatures in western Oregon are expected to climb this week, and the heat might stress some urban trees.

City of Eugene Stormwater Specialist Kathy Eva told KLCC that even after recent rain and cooler temperatures, neighborhood trees need help.

“I think that people presume that if they just run a sprinkler, that that’s sufficient, but it’s really not," she said. "Trees do need a little extra help when the weather gets hotter.”

Eva said it’s important to water at the edge of a tree’s canopy, or drip line, because that’s where the root system is. In fact, she said watering at the base of a tree can damage it.

She said the city doesn’t maintain trees in the public right of way, between the sidewalk and the street. She said many of those trees were planted by volunteers with Friends of Trees, but it’s up to property owners to water them.

Some other advice includes:

  • Water in the evening or very early morning.
  • Use mulch in a flat ring around trees to retain moisture.
  • Avoid pruning or fertilizing in dry seasons, because those activities can strain trees.

More information, including instructions for making a drip bucket, are on the City of Eugene’s website, here.

Tags
Environment treesheat waveFriends of TreesKathy Eva
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards