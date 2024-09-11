© 2024 KLCC

Lane County Audubon Society to rename itself with sights on inclusivity

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 11, 2024 at 7:16 AM PDT
An owl seen through a camera lens.
Katie McInnis
/
Lane County Audubon Society
Kate McInnis, a birder and LCAS board member, catches a glimpse of an owl in perch through a camera lens.

The Lane County Audubon Society has decided to change its name and they’re soliciting the public for replacement suggestions.

John James Audubon was a self-trained artist whose illustrations raised awareness of North America ornithology in the 1800s. Audubon was also a slaveholder, a slave trader and held deeply troubling views on Indigenous peoples.

Those facts have prompted many Audubon Society chapters to choose a new moniker that represents their values of inclusion.

Illustration of birds.
National Audubon Society
Indigo Bird, John James Audubon's Birds of America from drawings Made in the United States, Volume III, 1840-44

Lane County Audubon board member Cecelia Hagen is in charge of educational outreach in Lane County. She explained why they’ve already settled on part of their new name: Bird Alliance. “Because it has ‘bird’ in the title and alliance is like a group that is united under a common cause," Hagen said. "It’s true that older folks know what it means but I’ve said ‘Audubon’ to kids in high school or even older and they don’t know what language I’m speaking.”

Hagen said they will drop ‘Lane County’ from the name and hope to replace it with a descriptor of the geographic region. For example, something like what the San Francisco Bay area chapter did when they chose "Golden Gate Bird Alliance" as their new name.

At least four Oregon chapters of the soon-to-be organization known as Audubon Society plan to include “Bird Alliance” in their new names. This is in line with more than 20 chapters across the country who are including that title, including Chicago, Tucson, Detroit, Southern Wisconsin, Lawrence, Bitterroot, DC, Charleston, Northern Virginia, New York City, and others.

The Lane County chapter is taking suggestions throughout September, after which there will be a vote. Naming suggestions can be sent to outreach@laneaudubon.org
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
