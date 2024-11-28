State parks waive parking fee for ‘Green Friday’

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department is waiving day-use parking fees on Friday, Nov. 29. All of the state’s parks will offer free parking, except for Falls Creek and Nehalem Bay parks, which will be closed for the season due to construction.

“It’s just a nice way to encourage people to come outside, spend time with some friends and family,” said parks representative, Stefanie Knowlton. Camping and rental fees will still apply where required.

The parks department waives day-use parking fees three times a year, on the Friday after Thanksgiving (also known as “Green Friday”), New Year’s Day and on State Parks Day , the first Saturday in June, Knowlton said.

The fee waivers offer a reprieve for people seeking low-cost events, especially at a time when outdoor activities will soon see price increases. Day-use parking fees will cost more in the new year, according to the department’s website. Starting Jan. 2, the cost to park for the day will rise to $10. The fee hike is part of a raft of increases for parking, reservations and camping on the horizon. The day-use parking fee was increased last in 2009.

However, Knowlton said, a year pass for day-use parking will remain the same price next year. During the month of December, the annual pass is being sold for $25 and will be valid for one calendar year from purchase.

The parks department said it offers day-use parking passes through some libraries. At the Multnomah County Library, card holders can “check out” one day-use parking pass per year. Other libraries do not offer the program. Deschutes Public Library said it doesn’t currently offer the passes, but it is working on bringing it into their Discovery Pass program.

People wanting to visit Oregon’s parks can find a list of parks on their website as well as a list of parks that usually charge for day-use parking, Knowlton said. Along with an FAQ about fee increases.

For patrons worried about parking being available for Green Friday, “lots are designed to accommodate some of our busiest days in the middle of summer,” Knowlton said. “There’s more than enough capacity to be able to accommodate that little spike in the fall visitation.”

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.