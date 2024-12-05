Permits are available to chop down your own Christmas tree in Oregon's national forests

For those interested in a unique, outdoor family outing, permits are available to harvest Christmaso trees from Oregon’s national forests. Permits are $5 each and there’s a maximum of five permits per person.

There are some important details to be aware of.

“The maximum height of those trees is 15 feet, so (it's a) pretty good sized Christmas tree," said Andy Vobora with Travel Lane County. "The other kind of key rules to follow are just making sure you’re in the right area.”

For the Willamette National Forest, permits are available at 19 retail locations, as well as online.

When searching for a tree, be sure to look more than 50 feet from any trails or paved roads and more than 100 feet from any streams.

Guidelines vary between national forests, so research the rules for your chosen location before cutting your tree.

Information from Travel Lane County on tree permits is here.

Information from the U.S. Forest Service is here.

For another wilderness adventure, 2024 is the 7th annual Willamette Valley Visitors Association Ornament Hunt in the Willamette National Forest and Umpqua National Forest. In November, 200 locally-crafted wooden ornaments were hidden along non-wilderness trails in the following ranger districts: Detroit, Sweet Home, McKenzie River and Middle Fork in the Willamette National Forest and Cottage Grove in the Umpqua National Forest.

Any hikers who find an ornament can register it online at willamettevalley.org/ornament for a chance to win the grand prize: a two-night getaway in the Willamette Valley. The ornament hunt is ongoing until Dec. 25.

