Got broken stuff? Bring it to the Fix-It Fair in Eugene this Sunday

BRING’s annual Fix-It Fair is happening at the Planet Improvement Center in Eugene from 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. this Sunday. It’s a chance for folks to bring in broken stuff, from small appliances to wooden furniture, and get help from skilled technicians to mend it…for free.

Emily Reynolds is Director of Education at BRING. She said the coolest thing about the FIX-It Fair is the learning component.

“Volunteer repair professionals or technicians—we call them ‘fixers’— will be here to look at your broken items, identify what needs to be fixed and then to actually show the attendee what they’re doing as they are doing it," she said. The idea is that "in the future, that attendee might feel empowered to do their own repair themselves.”

Reynolds said broken power tools and lamps are popular items at the event. And she added, another benefit to making an item work again is that it keeps it out of the landfill.

Reynolds said each attendee will receive a free bag of Love Food Not Waste compost, while supplies last.

The Fix-It Fair is 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at BRING’s Planet Improvement Center, 4446 Franklin Boulevard in Eugene. The event is sponsored in part by the City of Eugene Waste Prevention Program.

