Parking in Lane County Parks is now more accessible to WIC recipients and veterans

KLCC | By Sajina Shrestha
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:35 AM PST
A sign that says "Mount Pisgah Arboretum"
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
FILE: Free annual parking passes are now available to WIC recipients and disabled veterans. They can be used at the 51 county parks that charge for parking, including the Howard Buford Recreation Area, which includes Mount Pisgah Arboretum.

Lane County commissioners have unanimously approved a plan to offer more discounts on parking passes at county parks.

Starting March 4, Women, Infant and Children program recipients and disabled veterans will be able to access free annual parking passes to all Lane County parks. Also, all veterans will be eligible for a 50 percent discount on their annual parking passes. And parking will be free for everyone on all federal holidays.

Until now, disabled veterans needed to provide proof of disability to access discounts, which varied depending on the disability level. With the new amendment, all disabled veterans will be offered a 100% discount.

Additionally, the parks department will work with Lane County Health and Human Services to integrate the parking passes when people register for WIC benefits.

Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge explained that the goal is to allow more people to access the positive health impacts of being outside.

“This will help us invite and encourage more people to be able to enjoy the outdoors, to be able to reap those benefits,” said Ashbridge.

51 out of Lane County’s 67 parks require a parking pass. A single-day pass costs $5, and an annual pass costs $40.
Lane County Parks
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha joined the KLCC news team in 2025. She is the KLCC Public Radio Foundation Journalism Fellow. She has a masters in Journalism from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY, where she studied audio and data journalism. She previously interned at Connecticut Public and Milk Street Radio. In her free time, Sajina enjoys painting and analyzing data in Python.
