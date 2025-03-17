Lane County Audubon Society program helps residents create ‘Habitat Havens’ in their backyard

As wildlife disappears at an alarming rate, studies show that eco-friendly practices in the backyard help in preserving pollinators and birds . The Lane County Audubon Society is working with Eugene/Springfield residents to create a welcoming habitat for native flora and fauna. The Habitat Haven Backyard Certification Program makes conservation more approachable for anyone with a yard.

In the program, site technicians visit applicants and consult them on their backyard goals. After the visit, applicants receive an in depth report and individualized support on practices like nature scaping, pesticide usage reduction, and invasive plant removal.

Barbara Bryson, the director of the program, says the county has been open and receptive.

“I think this community was just really ready for this program,” said Bryson. “People want to do something to help nature and birds, and pollinators which are in such decline right now.”

According to Bryson, there are around 100 people enrolled in the current program. A pilot program ran from May 2024 to February 2025 and had 60 completed site reports.