Oregon Governor signs bill to ban plastic bags

Last Thursday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed a bill ending the use of all plastic bags at checkout.

Starting January 1st, 2027, restaurants, grocery stores, and other retail stores will no longer be allowed to provide these bags.

Before this bill, Oregon had banned single-use plastic bags in 2020. However, the state still allowed distribution of thicker plastic film bags.

According to conservation activists, lawmakers decided to update the earlier bill because many of the thicker plastic bags were still being thrown away after one use.

