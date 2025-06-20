© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public comment period open for McDonald-Dunn Forest plan

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 20, 2025 at 4:06 PM PDT
A sweeping view of a forested area.
Oregon State University
The Oregon Legislature has designated the McDonald-Dunn Forest as the state's Forest Research Laboratory.

The Oregon State University College of Forestry has drafted a new management plan for the McDonald-Dunn Forest. The 11,500-acre area northwest of Corvallis is primarily used for research, but its 35 miles of trails are open to the public.

Holly Ober, the college’s Associate Dean for Extension and Outreach, said the last plan came out in 2005. She said the new management plan has taken three years to develop, and included input from a variety of partners, including the Oregon Departments of Forestry and Fish and Wildlife, the Benton County parks department, the Greenbelt Land Trust, and tribal representatives.

A group of people wearing hard hats explore a forested area.
Oregon State University
An OSU class explores part of the McDonald-Dunn Forest.

Ober said while teaching, research and outreach are slated to remain priorities, and recreation access is expected to stay the same, “there are some very new elements that were not on the radar 20 years ago. We've tried to build in some flexibility so that we have opportunities to test out experiments that could help us better understand how to make our forests more adaptable to changing climatic conditions and new stressors such as drought and invasive insect pests."

According to Ober, examples include planting different tree species, including Douglas fir varieties that are better suited to warmer and drier conditions.

The draft plan is available for public comment on the OSU website until July 18.
Tags
Environment McDonald-Dunn ForestOregon State UniversityOSU College of ForestryCorvallis
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards