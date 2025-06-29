Prescribed burn planned to reduce fuels, improve habitat at popular Elk viewing area

There’s a prescribed burn planned for June 30 and July 1 at the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area east of Reedsport.

The Bureau of Land Management plans to burn about 100 acres of grass to improve elk forage and habitat. They’ll also reduce hazardous fuels in the roadside grasslands.

Burning activity may cause traffic delays on Highway 38 between mileposts 3 and 6. There will be flaggers and drivers are urged to use caution.

Smoke from the burn may be visible from Reedsport and other nearby locations.

The burn may be rescheduled based on weather.