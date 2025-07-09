Residents can comment on 'dark sky' efforts in Deschutes County

Deschutes County residents can weigh in on proposed amendments to outdoor lighting regulations on Thursday, July 10.

The county says the changes are part of its commitment to enhancing dark skies in the community.

The proposed amendments include utilizing the guding principles of Dark Sky International, which offers best practices for responsible lighting.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Barnes Sawyer Room of the Deschutes County Services Building.

The meeting agenda and virtual log in information can be found at www.deschutes.org/meetings.

You can find more information about the proposed lighting control amendments at this link.