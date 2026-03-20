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Volunteers will be out to help you spot gray whales on the Oregon Coast

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:40 PM PDT
Whale watchers at Yachats State Recreation Area.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept.
Whale watchers at Yachats State Recreation Area.

Spring Whale Watch Week on the Oregon coast coincides with Spring Break for many schools in the state.

From March 21 through 29, volunteers will be at 15 spots along the coast to help people spot gray whales migrating with their calves from Baja Mexico to Alaska.

If you’re heading out to look for whales, Mike Baden with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has some tips.

Gray whale tail.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept.
Gray whale tail.

“The Oregon Coast can be a little unpredictable in springtime, you know, bring some rains or sometimes it can be nice and sunny,” he said. “But our volunteers are going to be there and they’re going to help you learn how to spot the whales. So, if you have binoculars, I really encourage everyone to bring their own.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, estimates 13,000 gray whales will migrate north along the west coast this year.

The population of gray whales was thought to be rebounding from an unusual mortality event, but the latest estimates show the lowest numbers since the 1970s.
Tags
Environment Oregon Parks and Recreation Departmentgray whaleswhale watch week
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
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