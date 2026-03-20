Volunteers will be out to help you spot gray whales on the Oregon Coast

Spring Whale Watch Week on the Oregon coast coincides with Spring Break for many schools in the state.

From March 21 through 29, volunteers will be at 15 spots along the coast to help people spot gray whales migrating with their calves from Baja Mexico to Alaska.

If you’re heading out to look for whales, Mike Baden with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has some tips.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept. Gray whale tail.

“The Oregon Coast can be a little unpredictable in springtime, you know, bring some rains or sometimes it can be nice and sunny,” he said. “But our volunteers are going to be there and they’re going to help you learn how to spot the whales. So, if you have binoculars, I really encourage everyone to bring their own.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, estimates 13,000 gray whales will migrate north along the west coast this year.