Federal Funding & CPB: KLCC's Local Impact

KLCC Local News Team stands as a group
The Trump administration has announced plans to rescind funds for public broadcasting. KLCC remains committed to serving Oregonians, and you can help.

Why is federal funding an issue right now?

Federal funding for public media is under threat. Congress is considering legislation to rescind previously approved appropriations to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)—jeopardizing public radio and television stations nationwide, including KLCC.

If enacted, these cuts would affect KLCC’s ability to provide essential services to our region, including:

  • Local news reporting and civic programming,
  • Community conversation through local talk shows,
  • Signature national programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered,
  • Emergency alerts and live updates during regional crises.

This potential funding loss arrives amid a long-term decline in commercial journalism, leaving fewer journalists to cover the civic life of Oregon’s communities. KLCC has responded to this crisis by expanding coverage and deepening public engagement—powered by both federal infrastructure support and strong local investment.

Partner Update: Preserving what we've built together
Read a Partner Update from KLCC's General Manager, Jim Rondeau
KLCC is a service for Oregonians.

KLCC is a full-service, regional public media organization that delivers local news & journalism, culture, and emergency information across western and central Oregon. We connect with Oregonians across multiple platforms:

  • A network of 10 FM signals broadcasting throughout western and central Oregon,
  • 24/7 streaming audio and on-demand podcasts at KLCC.org,
  • Civic journalism and real-time updates on mobile-friendly platforms and social media,
  • Email newsletters, community calendars, and public service announcements,
  • Local forums, cultural events, and community dialogues hosted in person.
KLCC Reporters on stage at a free news event in March 2024
BOB WILLIAMS
KLCC hosted a free "News from Home" forum at Whirled Pies in Eugene in March 2024. Guests were able to hear directly from KLCC reporters about current events, newsroom changes, and the future of local journalism in Eugene.

Our service isn’t limited to news—it includes the arts, music, storytelling, and conversation that help build resilient, informed communities. KLCC plays a vital connector role—helping inform and unite Oregonians across geography, culture, and lived experience.

Organizations throughout the state rely on KLCC to spread the word about local services, events, and volunteer opportunities, making KLCC an essential partner in community outreach and engagement.

Because of our established, homegrown service, KLCC has become:

  • A trusted news source on topics that affect Oregon communities,
  • A provider of accessible digital information for busy families,
  • A convener of civic conversation—both on-air and at in-person events,
  • A public good that helps communities understand themselves and each other.

Amplifying Oregon Voices

Launched in 2020, Amplifying Oregon Voices is KLCC’s flagship local journalism initiative, created with support from the community to expand regional reporting, civic storytelling, and inclusive dialogue.

This initiative has gained traction, and KLCC is committed to maintaining forward momentum.

Through this initiative, KLCC has:

  • Strengthened coverage of public health, education, housing, the environment, and equity,
  • Expanded reporting on underrepresented communities—including rural populations, communities of color, and Oregonians from diverse socio-economic backgrounds,
  • Developed digital tools and podcast storytelling for modern audiences,
  • Launched Oregon On The Record, a weekday show airing Monday through Thursday for thoughtful civic conversation.

For example, KLCC’s in-depth reporting on healthcare challenges in Lane County has helped Oregonians understand complex systems and navigate decisions affecting their well-being. It’s one of many ways KLCC uses local journalism to respond directly to community needs.

Federal CPB funding does not directly support this campaign, but it provides the baseline funding that enables KLCC to invest local dollars in initiatives like this. Without that support, the future growth of Amplifying Oregon Voices would be significantly constrained.

How Public Media Funding Works
Public Media Funding Model
The CPB is a nonprofit organization created by Congress in 1967 to ensure broad, noncommercial access to educational and civic media. It:
Acts as a firewall against political influence,
Funds public stations across the country with an emphasis on universal
service—especially in rural and underserved areas.

Federal support is appropriated two years in advance, insulating public media from political cycles and enabling strategic planning.

How does federal funding support KLCC?

KLCC receives approximately 10% of its annual budget through the CPB. This includes:

- More than $300,000 in direct support through a Community Service Grant,

- Over $100,000 in shared services, including satellite distribution, music licensing, digital infrastructure, and emergency alert systems.

These shared-cost services are provided nationally and make public media remarkably efficient. Without them, KLCC would need to independently replicate essential systems at an estimated cost exceeding $600,000 per year.

What would happen if KLCC lost federal funding?

KLCC would face a budget shortfall exceeding $600,000, likely resulting in:

  • Reduced ability to bring national programming, such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered, to Oregon listeners,
  • Delayed or diminished investments in local journalism and regional reporting initiatives,
  • Scaling back digital and on-demand content development,
  • Reduced ability to maintain KLCC’s emergency alert services and real-time coverage during public safety crises.

Is public media a large taxpayer expense?

No. Federal support for public media is just 0.01% of the federal budget, or about $1.60 per American per year.

That small investment supports more than 1,500 local stations and ensures Americans in every community have access to reliable, noncommercial news, education, and cultural programming.

A timeline of recent events:

How to take action

  1. Visit Protect My Public Media and urge Congress to safeguard the essential public resources you rely on. Make sure your representatives know that public media is valuable, in whatever way it’s valuable to you.
  2. Donate to KLCC and consider becoming a monthly donor! Your support helps preserve your local programming.
  3. Keep paying attention. It may be a long road ahead.