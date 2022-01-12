© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Using past COVID-19 surges as a guide, Lane County Public Health predicts plateau in new cases

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published January 12, 2022 at 6:39 PM PST
Coronavirus Illustration Herd Immunity
Public Health officials expect Lane County to follow past surge case trajectories and predict a downward arc in new infections by February. But they add, this is a maybe.

For weeks, Lane County has been averaging around 525 new coronavirus cases a day-- with a few explosive exceptions. Wednesday, Public Health reported an apparent leveling of the case trajectory.

In Lane County’s pandemic history, big case ramp ups have typically been followed by a plateau- and then a downward arc. Spokesperson Jason Davis explained.

“If we’re looking at past surges, we believe that we are starting to taper off on our cases,” he said. “It will continue to be at high, high numbers for at least two weeks or so and then in early February we’ll see those case numbers start to drop off.”

Omicron behaves differently than previous variants and Davis said this timeline for case reduction could change based on community behaviors. He added Lane County is also seeing a slight but encouraging downturn in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 58 residents in hospital and 12 in Intensive Care Unit.

Health & Medicine
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert