Eugene Family YMCA's '2022 Reset Challenge' offers support for a healthy new year

As we make our way through the start of the new year and yet another COVID-19 surge, the Eugene Family YMCA aims to help keep spirits up with their 2022 Reset Challenge.

The 6-week program guides participants through different themes each week with content delivered by email that includes goals and specialized workouts. Participants will also receive an invite to a Facebook group for additional support and accountability.

Health and Wellness Director Kim Miller said the challenge is a COVID friendly way to encourage healthy behavior changes. This is the second year the Eugene Family YMCA has hosted the virtual challenge.

“We always start each year with the basics of just getting moving more, and how we can do that, and then we have components like water intake, sleep, stress relief, and even just setting appropriate goals,” she said.

Miller said often, when people are wanting to change their habits, they start “at the end” of their goal, rather than breaking down goals into more manageable steps.

“Those skills are not innate in any of us and so really being able to break it down into bite-sized chunks, has really shown that people can stick with something if they don’t get overwhelmed,” she said.

The Reset Challenge is $15 for Y members and $20 for community members. Week one starts Jan. 17 and participants will receive a t-shirt at the end of the challenge. More information can be found here.

