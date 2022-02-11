Oregon school districts have a lot to consider before universal mask mandate ends

Oregon’s indoor mask requirement in schools will be lifted on March 31. On that date, local school districts will be able to make independent decisions about their own COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

Six weeks from now, the Oregon Department of Education expects the state will be in a different, safer place in the pandemic. Leading up to that point, Director Colt Gill said each school district has lots to consider.

OHA Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist (lower left,) Colt Gill, Oregon Director, Department of Education (upper right) Peter Graven, Ph.D, director of the Oregon Health & Science University Office of Advanced Analytics.

“Our school districts reflect our broader communities,” he said. “The vulnerable populations-- the unvaccinated, the immune compromised, those with underlying health conditions--all of those individuals exist in our classrooms and in our schools. So, our school districts need to have thoughtful conversations about moving away from universal masking.”

Gill said districts should take the coming weeks to talk to their staff, community and local public health officials. He added it’s also a good time for parents to get their child vaccinated.

Until March 31, universal masking inside schools remains the rule. Gill says any school district that does not maintain compliance will not be able to draw federal COVID-19 assistance funds. These dollars help schools upgrade air flow improvements, increase mental health supports, among other things.

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also has responsibilities to protect employees of schools.

Gill said when a school board or district leader falls out of compliance with the mask mandate, it puts school staff in a tough position.

“[They’re] wanting to follow the guidance of the leadership of their district (school board and superintendent)- as they do day in day out-- and also operate within the laws of the state of Oregon,” he said. “And when those two things are at odds, you’re putting school employees who have worked very hard for months to serve our students and families in a very difficult position.”