© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Childhood vaccination requirement period is upon most Oregon counties

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 15, 2022 at 7:59 PM PST
vaccine_shot.jpg
Oregon Health Authority
/

The deadline for parents to provide their children’s vaccine records to schools is February 16th. That is for all but seven Oregon counties.

The annual school Immunization Exclusion Day typically happens the third week in February. But due to challenges brought on by Omicron, some counties have chosen alternative dates. For example, Douglas County Exclusion Day will be March 30.

Clackamas, Clatsop, Jefferson, Morrow, Multnomah and Yamhill counties have pushed their date back to April 20.

If a child’s school and childcare vaccination records are not up to date on their county’s Exclusion Day, the child will be sent home. Public Health officials warn the risks of under-vaccinated populations. Three years ago, there was a Measles outbreak in the Northwest.

Oregon’s immunization requirements protect kids against 11 diseases. The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently required for children.

Health & Medicine
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert