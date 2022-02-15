Childhood vaccination requirement period is upon most Oregon counties

The deadline for parents to provide their children’s vaccine records to schools is February 16th. That is for all but seven Oregon counties.

The annual school Immunization Exclusion Day typically happens the third week in February. But due to challenges brought on by Omicron, some counties have chosen alternative dates. For example, Douglas County Exclusion Day will be March 30.

Clackamas, Clatsop, Jefferson, Morrow, Multnomah and Yamhill counties have pushed their date back to April 20.

If a child’s school and childcare vaccination records are not up to date on their county’s Exclusion Day, the child will be sent home. Public Health officials warn the risks of under-vaccinated populations. Three years ago, there was a Measles outbreak in the Northwest.

Oregon’s immunization requirements protect kids against 11 diseases. The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently required for children.